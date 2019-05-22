Lenovo’s Smart Clock w/Google Assistant Now Up For Pre-Order For $79

Debuted at CES back in January, Lenovo is finally ready to launch the world’s first “smart clock” display. The tiny smart display offers up most of the functions you’ll find in the Nest Home Hub, only smaller.

Pre-orders are available from Lenovo and Walmart with Lenovo’s store listing 5-7 business days to ship. We’ve got our hands on the Lenovo Smart Clock and will be bringing you our first impressions later today.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown on what the tiny smart display brings to the table.

MediaTek MT8167S Processor

Andriod Things OS

4″ HD+ IPS (800 x 480)

1 GB LGDDR3

8 GB eMMC

Bluetooth 4.2

1 year warranty

One thing to note, the Smart Clock does not appear to have the ability to stream video. It will control all of your Google Assistant compatible things just like the Home Hub but you can not cast a video to it. Like the Home Hub, the Lenovo lacks a camera for obvious reasons. It’s a bedside accessory. A camera would probably not be a welcome feature for most users.

You can pre-order the Lenovo for $79.99.

Don’t forget to grab up to 10% cashback from Lenovo when you use Ebates.