Google At CES 2019: What’s New With The Assistant?

Even more so that last year, Google has descended on CES with one thing on their mind.

Assistant Everywhere!

We’ll be bringing you hands-on of as many products as we can hunt down but Google has also previewed some really great upcoming features as well as new forms of the Assistant that will be hitting the market over the next few months.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from the Google Assistant that will be crossing over the 1 billion device mark by the end of this month.

Google Assistant Connect

Google didn’t debut any new products of their own this year. Instead, they are focusing on the continued expansion of their partnerships with manufacturers to create new and more capable smart home devices powered by the Assistant.

In an effort to streamline the process, Google will be launching the Assistant Connect platform. The goal is to reduce the cost for developers to create Assistant-enabled devices while making the implementation process more simple.

Officially coming later this year, manufacturers can learn more about Assistant Connect here.

Smart Clock and Smart Display

Google has made a splash with their own take on the Assistant smart display but now we’re seeing more OEMs take hold of the form-factor and that has lead to some interesting new devices.

Kitchen Aid has launched their own smart display that offers a more discreet footprint than those from makers such as JBl and Lenovo. Designed for use in the kitchen (obviously) Kitchen Aid’s new smart display offers an IPX-5 water resistance rating and integration with Yummly meal planning and guided cooking. Nice touch for those wanting a little help around the kitchen.

Lenovo is back, as well, with a new take on the smart display. This one comes in the shape of an alarm clock with a 4″ touch display. The clock features capabilities that fall somewhere between a Google Home and a smart display. Look for our hands-on and first impressions coming soon.

Assistant on the road

We’ll break each of these down in follow-ups later this week but Google has brought the Assistant to a new level for drivers. Deeper integration with Google Maps included sending ETAs to friends via multiple messaging platforms, search along current routes, listen to podcasts and more all using the Assistant inside Google Maps.

Along with these updates, Anker and JBL are launching smart accessories that help drivers better utilize the Assistant while driving.

The Bluetooth devices plug into your vehicles 12V accessory port and act as a go-between for your can and the Assistant on your phone. For cars without Bluetooth, the Anker Roav Bolt and JBL Link Drive can connect via any 3.5mm AUX port and provide benefits such as better listening and hearing capabilities even when in traffic or listening to loud music.

Assistant, Interpret for me.

Building on Google translate, the Assistant will soon be able to translate in real time from 27 language choices. This feature will be very useful in many settings as it should work with any Assistant-enabled speaker or display .

More to come.

More features are on the way. Soon, you’ll be able to use the Assistant even when your phone’s screen is locked as well as check into flights directly from the Assistant.

There's a lot more to come from CES 2019 so stay tuned