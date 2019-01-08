Giveaway: Follow Chrome Unboxed At CES 2019 And Win Free Stuff!

While we’ve been on the ground in Las Vegas for a couple days now, CES is actually just getting started – officially – today. There’s quite a bit to come still and quite a bit we’ve already covered.

That’s just the way of things at this show these days. Manufacturers set up both inside the show itself and all over Las Vegas in various hotels and suites to show media folks their wares.

Just because we’ve already covered releases from HP, Acer, and ASUS, it doesn’t mean there isn’t more coming (there is) and we want all of you to know that in addition to our normal Chromebook coverage, we’re going to be spending some time looking at all sorts of other fun tech gadgets as well.

We have videos coming of ASUS’ latest offerings, something very fun from the fine folks at Brydge, more Google Assistant news, and more video coverage of Acer’s earlier announcement. For the stuff that isn’t exactly Chrome Unboxed niche, we’re going to post stuff to our social channels, and that is really the reason for this post. We want you to be able to follow along and share while getting a chance to win a pretty sweet little package.

All you need to do is make sure you are following along on all our social channels using the little tool below and you’ll be entered to win a 3rd-gen Chromecast and Google Home Mini. How easy is that?

So, follow along, share, and keep checking back often for more from CES 2019!