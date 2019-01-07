HP Chromebook 14 (AMD) and x360 14 G1: First Look Hands-On at CES

We just published the initial details on both the first AMD offering from HP and the new, somewhat-unexpected x360 14 G1 just yesterday, but last night we were able to swing by HP’s booth and give both of these new Chromebooks a test drive.

The takeaways? Well, with the AMD devices, we were pretty happy with overall performance and quality of the screen, keyboard, speakers and trackpad. Especially with the optional 1080p screen, these devices make a compelling package at their $269 starting price.

With the x360 14 G1, the overall aesthetic, feel, and performance were fantastic. I love the look of this device and, as expected, the keyboard and trackpad are exceptional. A key surprise was the speed of the entry-level Pentium 4415Y that they had on-hand for our testing. It was speedy and should provide a much lower-priced option for buyers once this device hits the market later this year.

Check out the video below for our initial thoughts and impressions with these new Chromebooks from HP.