HP Unveils Its First 14-inch AMD Chromebook and x360 14 G1

CES is already off to a lively start in the world of Chromebooks. Gabriel reported not long ago that Acer has already announced their entry into the AMD-powered space with the Chromebook 315 and now HP has followed suite with a similar initial AMD offering: The New HP Chromebook 14.

On offer from HP is a 14-inch Chromebook powered by either the AMD A4 or A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The base model will be offered in four colors ( ) and starts off with a 1366×768 non-touch display.

With an all-plastic build, HP is pricing this device to sell, starting at only $269. With an added FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen, we’ll likely see a price closer to $300 according to Android Police.

Additionally, the device will come in 3 colors: white, blue and gray. Take a peek at it below.







Compelling Additions

Where we’re hoping this new AMD chipset shines is in its ability to outperform most entry-level Chromebooks. We’ve not been a huge fan of the Apollo Lake series of chips. With the exception of the Pentium N4200, most of those chips are extrememly slow, even for Chromebooks.

With AMD’s A4 and A6, we should see a boost in performance as well as reduced pricing all around. Because of that reduced pricing, manufacturers like HP are able to offer up little niceties at sub-$300 like B&O speakers and AMD’s integrated Radion Graphics.

An Upgraded x360

HP also unveiled another new Chromebook aimed at enterprise with a slight refresh of the already-fantastic HP x360. The new device is dubbed the HP Chromebook x360 G1 (ostensibly to align with the HP Chromebook 13 G1 naming scheme) and takes everything we loved about the x360 and improves on it.

With an metal top and keyboard deck, 8th-gen Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage, this could be quite the performer. We’ll throw in our initial look at the x360 below, but it’s enough to say everyone at the office loved it. An added aluminum keyboard deck and some additional processing power on this new model is nice, but unless the pricing is good, I’d have a hard time recommending much more than the Core i3 x360 at this point as this thing just flies.

HP plans on offering this to enterprise customers only for now, so unless you are in that market, the standard x360 is for you.

















Stay tuned as we'll have some hands-on time with both devices soon at CES

