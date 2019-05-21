Deal Alert: Google Home (Nest) Hub At All-Time Low If You Act Fast

I’ll keep this short and sweet because there isn’t much time to score this sweet deal on the Nest Home Hub. (the smart display formerly known as Google Home Hub) Google recently dropped the MSRP of the original #MadeByGoogle smart display as part of the release of the second generation Nest Hub Max.

Currently retailing for $129, it isn’t difficult to find the unique smart display on sale for $99 around the web and at brick and mortar locations. However, between now and tomorrow evening, you can pick up the Nest Home Hub for the insanely low price of $67.99. That’s more than half of the original launch price of $149.

The deal comes compliments of Altatac’s Rakuten storefront. Listed for $79.99, you can take an extra $12 off when you use the promo code “ALT12” at checkout.

The Chalk model is already sold out so I presume they’re selling like hotcakes. There’s still time to pick up the Charcoal version if you’re looking to get into the smart home game cheap.

Don’t forget to sign up for Rakuten’s Ebates and get up to 6% cash back when you shop at Rakuten. Find out more here. Find the Nest Home Hub deal at the link below.