Get $150 Off The HP Chromebook x360 And $70 Off The AMD-powered HP 14

Back for an encore show, the HP Chromebook x360 has had its price slashed again at Best Buy. If you weren’t lucky enough to snag the 14″ Core i3 convertible when it was $399, this is the next best thing.

At $150 off, the HP Chromebook x360 offers the best bang for the buck of any flagship on the current market. $449 dollars gets you all of this:

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ 1920×1080 FHD LED

Backlit keyboard

360-degree convertible

Android and Linux app ready

B&O audio

aluminum chassis with ceramic-like finish white lid

Pick up the HP x360 online or at your local Best Buy store where available.

Next up on the auction block is one of the first AMD Chromebooks ever made. The HP Chromebook 14 was announced back at CES and features the AMD A4-9120C APU. Regularly $269, Best Buy has knocked $70 off the price and you can have an AMD Chromebook for a couple of Benjamins.

The HP also comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 1366×768 touch display. We’ll be getting some AMD devices in the office very soon and we’re looking forward to checking out the performance. Seriously though, for under $200, this Chromebook is worth the money.