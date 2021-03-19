The Chrome Cast 105: Unpacking all the goodness of Chrome OS 89

Last week on The Chrome Cast, we sat down (virtually) with Alexander Kuscher, Chrome OS Director of Product, and talked about the last 10 years of Chrome OS and what the future holds. With Chrome OS 89 so chock-full of new features, we realized this week that we’d not taken the time to talk through all of them with our podcast audience, so that’s what we’re doing this week. There’s a lot going on in M89, and we’re digging into all of it after having the update on all our devices for over a week at this point. Enjoy!

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee, a new coffee website that we have been using for a while now. We made the switch to FRC from the hand-roasting coffee method we had been doing for years and couldn’t be happier. They offer great prices and they roast the coffee right before it is shipped to your doorstep! To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee and use the discount code CHROMEUNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase of coffee and/or tea!

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.