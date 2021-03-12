The Chrome Cast 103: An interview with Chrome OS Director of Product Alexander Kuscher

This week on The Chrome Cast, we have a very special guest joining us for an informative interview: Alexander Kuscher. Alexander leads the software product team for Chrome OS, overseeing product management, program management, and developer relations teams. Simply put, he’s in the middle of a lot of the stuff going on with Chrome OS, Chromebooks, and the features we’re seeing roll out with this latest update. We had a great time having him on the show and look forward to the next time we’ll get to chat. For now, have a listen and enjoy a bit of conversation with one of the main people that help make Chrome OS awesome.

About Alexander

Alexander Kuscher leads the software product team for Chrome OS, overseeing product management, program management, and developer relations teams.

Since joining Google in 2010, Alexander has built products & features across multiple products including Mobile Advertisement, Chrome, and Chrome OS. Alexander holds numerous patents in the areas of user interfaces, computer hardware, as well as advertising technologies.

Alexander earned a Master’s degree in Advanced Computer Science with an emphasis on Human-Computer Interaction at Cambridge as well as a bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from the Hasso-Plattner-Institute in Germany.

