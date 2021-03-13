Chrome OS 89 features: hands-on and walkthrough [VIDEO]

Chrome OS 89 is here and available to most Chromebook users, so we wanted to take a few minutes and walk through all the notable additions to the OS this time around. In the history of Chrome OS versions, I can think of few that launched with so many new tricks and updates. There is so much on offer with Chrome OS 89 that we wanted to spend a few days using all the new features as they appear in the Stable Channel and put together a quick video highlighting each of the new, fun ways you can use your Chromebook.

From screen recording to media controls to the Phone Hub, Chrome OS 89 feels like a culmination of many months of additions, testing, and work to make Chromebooks far more capable and easy to use. Gabriel already posted a rundown of all the new stuff on offer, so if you’d like to read a list and dig a bit into each new feature, head over to his post. For this post, we simply wanted to put all these features to the test and show them to you on video. We know sometimes these announcements happen and really great features are simply forgotten and underutilized. Seeing them on screen, we hope you find a heightened interest and go try each of these new additions for yourself on your own Chromebook.

Finally, I wanted to also point out that as a part of this launch coinciding with the celebration of Chrome OS’ 10th birthday, we’ve partnered with Google to give away 20 limited edition Chromebook sleeves and 20 exclusive sticker packs. We’ve already hit the first 5 given away and will continue giving away 5 sleeves and sticker packs to 5 lucky winners each week until they are gone. If you’ve not already, be sure to get entered to win via the big button below and good luck!