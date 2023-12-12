Best Chromebook Android Apps of 2023, according to Google Play

Although they aren’t required, Android apps on your Chromebook can certainly enhance the experience, giving you access to the same apps on your phone and allowing you to play some of your favorite games. And so with 2023 winding down, the team over at Google Play has posted a round-up of the best apps, games, and books on the entire Play Store. You can check out the full list on the Keyword Blog, but I wanted to highlight the top picks from their list that you can use on your Chromebook so that maybe you can find your new favorite app.

These awards spotlight a mix of Andriod apps and games that are available for you can try out on your Chromebook right now if you’re not using them already. From content creation tools to productivity apps and, of course, gaming apps, there’s something for everyone. All of the apps and games on this list are Android apps, so you will need to have the Play Store turned on to download them. I did throw in a few top picks for Android Tablets as a bonus at the end, in case we have some Pixel Tablet fans reading. So without further ado, let’s dive into the full list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 Award Winners.

Best Android App for Chromebooks 2023

FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation This year, FlipaClip has stolen the spotlight. FlipaClip makes 2D animation accessible and enjoyable for both novices and professionals. Whether you’re looking to create a cartoon or explore the world of animation, this app is one you should try out on your Chromebook

Honorable Mentions:

Evernote – Note Organizer: A longstanding favorite, Evernote continues to excel in helping users organize their thoughts, notes, and tasks efficiently.

Wideo: Emerging as a strong contender, Wideo offers unique video editing capabilities, perfect for those looking to craft visually captivating content.

Best Game for Chromebooks 2023

Minecraft: Minecraft needs no introduction. This sandbox game has consistently captured the hearts of players with its limitless possibilities for creation and exploration.

ALSO: More Chromebook models are now eligible to get Minecraft for free via perks

Best for Tablets 2023

Honkai: Star Rail: Tablet users have a gem in Honkai: Star Rail. This game takes players on an interstellar journey, blending mesmerizing graphics with an engaging storyline.

Tablet Honorable Mentions:

MARVEL SNAP: A treat for Marvel fans, offering a unique and fast-paced card-battling experience.

A treat for Marvel fans, offering a unique and fast-paced card-battling experience. MONOPOLY GO!: Reinventing the classic board game, this app brings the thrill of Monopoly to the digital world.

Reinventing the classic board game, this app brings the thrill of Monopoly to the digital world. Roto Force: An action-packed game that tests your reflexes and strategy skills.

An action-packed game that tests your reflexes and strategy skills. SOULS: A dark, mysterious game that blends challenging puzzles with an intriguing narrative.

So, there you go, that’s Google Play’s Best of 2023 Award winners for Chromebooks and Tablets. Hopefully, this will serve as a guide for you to find new apps and games. Whether you’re a Chromebook user or a tablet enthusiast, this list offers a starting point to explore the best that 2023 had to offer. So, go ahead and dive into these apps and games – you might just find your next favorite app!

