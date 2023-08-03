More Chromebook models are now eligible to get Minecraft for free via perks

Not long ago, Google introduced a new Perk, allowing certain Chromebook models to obtain the new Chromebook-ready Minecraft Android app for free. The initial list of eligible devices wasn’t that long, but thanks to one of our readers – William Millard (@GoldenCheezie on Threads) – we’ve been made aware of some updates to the official device list. If you’re the owner of any of the Chromebooks on this widely-expanded list, you can now snag Minecraft for free – no strings attached. Here’s a breakdown of the Chromebooks now eligible:

Acer Chromebooks: 314, 315, 317, 516 GE, Spin 311, Spin 314, Spin 513, Spin 714, Vero 514

314, 315, 317, 516 GE, Spin 311, Spin 314, Spin 513, Spin 714, Vero 514 ASUS Chromebooks: C424, CM14 Flip, CM34 Flip, CX1, CX1101CMA, CX1500CKA, CX1700CKA, CX34 Flip, Detachable CM3, Flip CM3200FM1A, Flip CX5, Vibe C55 Flip, Vibe CX34 Flip

C424, CM14 Flip, CM34 Flip, CX1, CX1101CMA, CX1500CKA, CX1700CKA, CX34 Flip, Detachable CM3, Flip CM3200FM1A, Flip CX5, Vibe C55 Flip, Vibe CX34 Flip CTL Chromebook PX15EX

ESI Gateway Chromebook 15

HP Chromebooks: 14 inch, 15, 15.6 inch, x360

14 inch, 15, 15.6 inch, x360 Lenovo Chromebooks: 3i-15, Duet 3, Duet 5, Flex 3i 15, IdeaPad 3, IdeaPad Flex 3, IdeaPad Gaming, IdeaPad Gaming Plus, Slim 3

3i-15, Duet 3, Duet 5, Flex 3i 15, IdeaPad 3, IdeaPad Flex 3, IdeaPad Gaming, IdeaPad Gaming Plus, Slim 3 Samsung Chromebooks: 4, 4+, Galaxy 2, Galaxy 2 360, Galaxy Go

Minecraft on Chromebooks: a big deal

The arrival of Minecraft on Chromebooks represents more than just another game being added to the platform; it’s a turning point of sorts for Chromebook-specific apps. Minecraft’s spot as the #1 selling game of all time means a ton of people want to use it regardless of the operating system. Seeing it made to run well on Chromebooks is an important step in seeing developers take this ecosystem seriously.

It also sends a strong signal to the community as a whole, showing off the fact that Chromebooks are not just an untapped market but an accessible and growing platform worth targeting. We’re hopeful that the arrival of Minecraft may become a tipping point that invites more premium apps and games to the Chromebook ecosystem.

Now, with nearly 40 Chromebook models getting Minecraft for free, I’m hopeful that the message of wider app support hits home for more ChromeOS users than ever. Chromebooks are far more capable than many people think, and seeing official support for games like Minecraft drives that point home. Here’s hoping we continue seeing support for high-quality apps – Android, Linux or Web – that give the growing number of Chromebook users out there more options than ever before.

Newsletter Signup