How to install the Google Play Store on your Chromebook to unlock millions of apps and games

Back when Chromebooks first entered the scene, they were considered a “web browser in a box” – an insult meant to sting, and though times have certainly changed and the web is capable of well, practically everything now including running apps and AAA gaming, there’s no shame in wanting something a little more on the day-to-day.

Luckily, your laptop came with the Google Play Store, and you have access to millions of apps, games, books, and more with just a few clicks. The Chrome Web Store just got a revamp, but if you want the most content and to make the most of your device out of the box, the Play Store is where it’s at.

Now, while many of you may have enabled it during the OOBE or “Out of the box experience”, some of you may have opted to leave it disabled, instead leaning into PWAs or “Progressive Web Apps”… websites instead. Others may have accidentally skipped the setup for the store entirely, but there’s no shame in that. Today, I’m going to show you how to install the Google Play Store on your Chromebook. Don’t worry, it’s only a few quick steps!

At the bottom right of your Chromebook screen, you’ll see the time clock. There, you’ll click to see the ‘Quick settings’ menu, which includes a cogwheel to jump you over to your device settings. Yup, you see it in the image below, just right of the battery percentage!

Once in the Settings, wander through until you find the “Apps” section on the left-hand sidebar. So long as your Chromebook supports the Play Store, you should see it there. By the way, all devices that have at least 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage should if they were launched post 2019. If you’re still uncertain, here’s a full list.

Under ‘Apps’, you’ll see the aptly named “Google Play Store” and, upon clicking, you’ll be greeted with a “Turn On” button. A click and a swift read (or perhaps a skim – we’re all friends here) through terms of service, followed by a click on “Accept”, and we’re nearly there.

If your Google account asks you to sign-in, go ahead and handle that. If you’ve been using your Chromebook and are already signed in, things might start syncing up by themselves, bringing over your apps and Play Store data from other devices!

Lastly, you’ll find the Play Store icon awaiting use on your Chromebook “Shelf”, or task bar, as well as in the app launcher, or “Everything button“. And that’s it! I know it’s relatively simple, but I wanted to build up a few guides on the basics for anyone struggling with their new Chromebook. There’s no shame in a few handy guides, especially when one like this unlocks millions of additional experiences for those who aren’t as familiar with ChromeOS.

Out of curiosity, are you finding web apps to be your go-to, or do traditional Android apps tickle your fancy? When we’re talking games, are you reaching for cloud gaming, or are those Android games still hitting the spot? Drop a comment below to let me know, and hAPPy gaming!

I Just Want the Steps!

Ensure Chrome OS is up-to-date Click on the clock at the bottom right of your screen and choose the Settings cogwheel Navigate to Apps and then Google Play Store Click Turn On and accept the terms Sign in to your Google account if prompted Open the Play Store from your shelf or app drawer Enjoy 3.7 million apps and games like a boss