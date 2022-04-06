Stadia gets three new free game trials and World War Z: Aftermath launches for Pro subscribers

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming platform recently launched free click to play game trials that require absolutely no account or login to play. A common misconception exists that Stadia costs money to use at all, but you can play AAA console-quality games right through your web browser for free with these trials, Stadia’s demos, and even its free to play games!

Today, the company revealed that three new games now have free trials – World War Z: Aftermath (60 minutes), HUMANKIND (120 minutes) and Super Animal Royale (60 minutes). With this last one already having been completely free to play with an account, it’s now also completely free to play even without an account via the trial!

Regarding World War Z: Aftermath, we reported last week that this was joining the Stadia Pro game lineup, and it’s finally here to claim for subscribers! This incredibly fun zombie shooter joins 50 other games on Stadia Pro for just $9.99 USD per month. If you’re not yet bought into Pro, you should try the game via its newly added trial before you commit.

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula. Stadia Store

The last game I played like this and sank entirely too many hundreds of hours into was Left For Dead 2 and both games share many similarities, including their addictive, fast paced and cooperative gameplay. If you’re testing out World War Z: Aftermath on Stadia, let us know how it runs for you in the comments below. I tried it on Playstation Now and it ran horribly, but I’m certain it will be much better on Google’s excellent cloud servers.