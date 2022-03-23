Your Stadia Pro games for April include Ys IX, World War Z, Deliver Us the Moon, Chicken Police, more

It’s that time again! Yup, Stadia is adding another handful of games to its Pro lineup for subscribers, and on April 1, 2022, you’ll be able to claim what I think is one of the best months so far. With the addition of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, (which also now has a free 120 minute trial available to anyone without the need to even sign up for Stadia) World War Z: Aftermath, Deliver Us the Moon, “Chicken Police – Paint it RED!”, and City Legends, the Pro lineup is now up to 52 freaking games! That’s right, 51 games for just $9.99 USD per month – that’s wild, in my opinion.

By the way, you’ve got a week and a day left to claim Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Crayta: Premium Edition, Moonlighter and DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure before they’re no longer free with Pro on April 1, 2022. Grab them even if you don’t find you’re interested in them because then you’ll have them if your taste changes.

For example, I just fired up Saints Row last after owning it for a very long time and found that it was hilarious and fun. I always thought it was a knock off Grand Theft Auto clone, and while it may have began that way, it’s certainly reinvented itself with its humor and storytelling. All that to say that you may surprise yourself, so always claim the Pro titles when they’re available.

I’m particularly excited to play Yx IX: Monstrum Nox. Truth be told, I was about to puchase it since I feel like Stadia’s inclusion of more roleplaying games has drawn me to the service more than ever. Let me know in the comments which Pro title you’re playing first and as always, happy gaming!

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

The city of Balduq hides more than just a few secrets. Dive into the shadowy world of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and unravel the mysteries in order to escape! What dark truths lie in wait for Adol and his companions? YouTube

World War Z: Aftermath

Today, a new chapter of World War Z begins as survivors start to make a stand against the undead swarms. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have officially released World War Z: Aftermath, the next evolution of the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film YouTube

Deliver Us the Moon

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? YouTube

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

MEET THE CHICKEN POLICE

A wild tale of love, death, chickens, and redemption! Chicken Police is a buddy-cop noir adventure, with a carefully crafted world, a gritty story, and lots of absurd humor. The game mixes elements of classic adventure games with visual novel-style storytelling. YouTube

City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector’s Edition

As a renowned horror author, you’re no stranger to terrifying tales. But this time, your search for inspiration has put you in the path of a dangerous legendary spirit! After watching a strange video about the Crimson Shadow, the specter himself is set on claiming you for his own, and you’re not the only one he’s after. You’ll need to delve into the history of the Order of Witches and uncover their ties with the famed phantom to escape his clutches in time. Do you have what it takes? Find out in this chilling Hidden-Object Puzzle adventure! YouTube

