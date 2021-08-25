Your Stadia Pro games for September include Wave Break, Little Big Workshop, Darksiders II

Stadia Pro subscribers can claim three new games with their monthly payment beginning September 1, 2021 – Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. If you have yet to try Google’s game streaming platform, you can claim a free month for you or a friend and play nearly 30 games for one low cost. Please keep in mind that August 31, 2021, is the last day you can claim Gunsport, Blue Fire, and Chronos as they will all be removed from Pro once the new games below come in to replace them.

Google has also added plenty of new game sales this week like FIFA 21, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Outriders, and much more over on the Google Store. Additionally, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion launches on February 22, 2022, and you can pre-order it immediately. Watch Dogs Legion is also getting new Assassin’s Creed crossover content that season pass owners can begin enjoying.

Let’s take a look at this month’s awesome Pro titles – I’m personally very interested in playing Wave Break, as I have yet to pick it up, but have always found it to be interesting. Being that I’m big on games similar to Little Big Workshop, I’m probably going to be playing that the most though. Let me know in the comments what you’re hoping comes to Stadia Pro next!

Little Big Workshop

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon and with the power of Google Stadia, you may take your workers with you wherever you go!

Wave Break

Kickflips and pop clips while you carve the cool waters in Wave Break, the world’s first skateBOATING game. Score sick trick combos and shoot down opponents in an 80s Miami Vice inspired world, with outlandish characters, online multiplayer and a fresh synthwave soundtrack.

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition