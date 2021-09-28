Your Stadia Pro games for October include Control, Hello Engineer, Unto the End, and more

Stadia doesn’t know the definition of ‘rage quit’. For the month of October, Pro users are getting not three – not four – but five games with their subscription! One title in particular that comes as a bit of a surprise is Control. Normally, the Pro games are focused on indies and are less serious in nature, at least, by my observation, but Control anything but that. It’s likely being added in celebration of Halloween since, well, it’s scary.

Other titles include DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, a game where you take on the role of a horse on an open frontier who must avoid a wrangler (if you’re into that kind of thing), Hello Engineer – Early Access (available First on Stadia), Cake Bash – an incredibly fun party slash family game, and Unto the End.

If you haven’t already claimed Human Fall Flat (and you totally should!) then you have until Thursday, September 30, 2021, to do so before it leaves the Stadia Pro lineup. Just so you’re aware, The Addam’s Family: Mansion Mayhem is also going to be available on the Stadia Store on October 1st, but this will not be a Pro title. Instead, you can pick it up for $39.99 USD. New add-on content for Phoenix Point and Embr will also be up for grabs on the same day, so be sure to check out all the details before then. For now, let’s take a look at your Stadia Pro goodies!

Control

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…and only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control? Youtube

Hello Engineer – Early Access

Welcome to the Golden Apple Amusement Park, Stadians. Enjoy challenging obstacles, interactive puzzles, fast rides and try not to get caught by the Neighbor! Uncover the scary secret about Mr Peterson’s past in Hello Engineer. Youtube

Cake Bash

Cake Bash is available now on Stadia! Fight to be the tastiest cake in Cake Bash! A frantic four player party game where adorable drawn-to-life cakes beat the crumbs out of each other. Youtube

Unto the End

Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. As the adventure unfolds, the decisions you make can carry consequences not just for you, but also for the creatures you encounter. Mastery of combat is critical, but fighting isn’t always the only way. Overcoming adversity can sometimes be better achieved through sharpness of perception. Unforgiving terrain, fierce opponents, and paucity of supplies means there are scant opportunities for respite. Through the suffocating gloom of frigid caverns and biting winds of harsh mountain peaks, every step weighs heavy with the relentless struggle to make it home. Youtube

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure