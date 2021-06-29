Your Stadia Pro games for July include Moonlighter, Terraria, and more

Stadia Pro subscribers can claim four new titles in just a few days on July 1, 2021, adding to their already impressive library of games that require no downloads, updates, or installs. This month’s content includes Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, and The Darkside Detective. Remember, if you have yet to claim Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, PIKUNIKU, and Resident Evil 7: biohazard, you should do so now. Your last day to get them at no additional cost with your Pro subscription is tomorrow, June 30, 2021!

The Stadia team announced today that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege would also arrive tomorrow, so fans will finally have a great team-based shooter to try out in the cloud while they beg for Google to include Battlefield 2042 in the service. Additionally, Get Packed, the family and party-style moving game is getting a new update called Get Packed: Fully Loaded which includes two more campaigns chapters, new levels, way more character outfits, and hat customizations, and more. You can check this out on the Stadia Store on July 29th, so that’s just a month away!

Lastly, the company announced the return of its mega sale, which begins tomorrow, and will include many excellent discounts, so keep an eye on the Store page to see if there’s anything you’d like to add to your collection. Don’t forget that once you buy something on Stadia, you can play it any time without the need for a monthly subscription, so you can always choose how you play. I recently canceled my Stadia Pro subscription, and it caused me to play the service even more, so that was an interesting experiment. Oh, and you can play all of your games on your Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV devices now, so Happy gaming as always!

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements following the everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero. Moonlighter is developed by Digital Sun Games and published by 11 bit studios.

Street Power Football

Throw it down and bring your best – streetstyle football is here. Sick style and high-energy action come together in this completely over-the-top football experience. Featuring six distinct game modes from open-ended Freestyle and Trick Shot modes to head-to-head competition in Panna and up to 3v3 matches in Street Power mode, you’ve never played football quite like this. Ready to take it to the next level? Join street football legend Sean Garnier and face off with freestyle football greats on crazy playgrounds and pitches around the world. You’ll learn to run circles around your friends and pull off insane tricks as you grow your status to become Street King.

Terraria

Dig, fight, explore, build! Nothing is impossible in this action-packed adventure game. The world is your canvas and the ground itself is your paint.