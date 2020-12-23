Your Stadia Pro games for January include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, F1 2020, and more

To kick off the new year, the Stadia team is giving Pro subscribers four free games with their membership – Ary and the Secret of Seasons, F1 2020, Figment, and Hotline Miami. With that, you’ll lose the ability to claim Celeste, Dead by Daylight, Embr, GYLT, Risk of Rain 2, and Rock of Ages III on December 31, 2020, so be sure to add them to your library before it’s too late!

I may sound like a broken record at this point, but claim them even if you’re not interested because your taste may change and you can never have too many games, right? You can also hide games you’re not interested in by using the Stadia Enhanced extension from the Chrome Web Store.

Lastly, there are a ton of discounts for Pro subscribers and regular non-paying gamers as well on the Stadia store and you have until the last day of the year to use your $10 credit that Google gave you – yes, you’ve had one of those since June if you’ve ever been a Pro subscriber in the past (including with a free trial), so go spend it now! You can snag a copy of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon, or Reigns since they launched yesterday, and the original Watch Dogs is currently just ten bucks for Pro subscribers. Let’s take a look at your January Stadia Pro games to round things off. You can claim them starting on January 1, 2021.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Journey across the magnificent world of Valdi! Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an award-winning adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. Ary will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi.

F1 2020

F1® 2020 allows you to create your F1® team for the very first time and race alongside the official teams and drivers. Alternatively, challenge your friends in new split-screen with casual race options for more relaxed racing. Compete on 22 circuits, with current and classic content.

Figment

Figment is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and enemies have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, the Mind’s courage, and his ever-optimistic friend Piper to restore peace. Make your way through mind-bending puzzles, musical boss fights and surreal landscapes. Venture into the depths of the right and left brain. Find creative puzzles in Freedom Isles where lateral thinking is key, right-side brain activity will be needed. Whereas logic and reasoning are fundamental in Clockwork Town, a representation of the left brain.

Hotline Miami

Sorry, you’ll have to check this one out on Youtube since it’s a pretty graphic game. Yes, I know it has graphics – retro graphics, in fact, but that’s not what I mean. I mean to say that it’s gory and pretty mature, so keep this one away from the kids.

Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you’ll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence. Rely on your wits to choreograph your way through seemingly impossible situations as you constantly find yourself outnumbered by vicious enemies. The action is unrelenting and every shot is deadly so each move must be quick and decisive if you hope to survive and unveil the sinister forces driving the bloodshed. Hotline Miami’s unmistakable visual style, a driving soundtrack, and a surreal chain of events will have you question your own thirst for blood while pushing you to the limits with a brutally unforgiving challenge.

