Stadia preps for quicker controller setup – Google One members may soon receive an extended Pro trial

Thanks to 9to5Google and their popular APK Insights, we may now have a look at what Google is preparing for their Stadia controller. Instead of having to set it to a new WiFi network by putting the password in manually, (think those who frequent several locales) the service may now be preparing to grab your WiFi password directly from the controller itself. This would allow for a faster way to connect on the fly, though I don’t imagine this would be useful for those who are always resting their head somewhere new because their job requires them to travel a lot during a normal year. The string found below is probably just the seed of its implementation and does not guarantee that this feature will come to fruition, let alone when.

attempting to retrieve saved wifi password for ssid: attempting to connect using saved wifi password had no inner device info for the active gotham, cannot retrieve saved password 9to5Google – Stadia 2.39 APK Insights

Another string of code that was discovered points to the possibility of Google One members receiving a Stadia Pro trial for their loyalty. Most of the time when Google provides free trials for their services, it unfortunately does not apply to existing members, so don’t get your hopes up here if you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber already. If you have yet to try Google’s cloud gaming console and have been interested, this could be another opportunity for you to take a peek. You can sign up for free and get immediate access to 29 games! You can keep your subscription after the trial for only $9.99 or you can just buy a game outright and play it as much as you want for no monthly cost. What will be interesting to see is whether or not Google provides Google One members with some sort of discount after their trial.

Thanks for being a Google One member. Enjoy a trial, on us. 9to5 Google – Stadia APK Insight

Stadia is also preparing to offer Family Sharing of your games through your Family Group as they continue to innovate with each update. If you’re worried about trying Stadia for fear of Google sending it to the ‘Google Graveyard’, don’t be. Today on the Stadia Community Blog, the image below – captured by Gem Stadia – is a direct message regarding Stadia’s commitment to their product as they look toward the future. As Chromebook gaming usage has tripled in the last three months alone, we’re looking forward to seeing Stadia continue to apply its unique and Googley approach to gaming to the industry.