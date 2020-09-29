Stadia Pro continues trend by giving away another six free games this month, removes another three

Now that competition is heating up between Stadia and Geforce Now and Amazon’s Luna is about to enter the ring, Google is doing a better job at staying competitive by continuing its trend of giving away six free games to Stadia Pro subscribers again for the month of October. Let’s take a quick look at what we’ll be receiving. Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be signing up for Stadia Pro.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape him or her and avoid being killed.

It will be Google’s first game to make use of their new Crowd Choice feature where the audience is responsible for determining your fate through Youtube polls. It will also have Crowd Play just like Super Bomberman R does. This title will certainly boost Youtube Gaming engagement and that’s exactly what Google wants with these new features.

Human: Fall Flat

Discover the funniest multiplayer physics puzzle platformer! In Human: Fall Flat you play as a wobbly human who keeps dreaming about surreal places filled with puzzles where he’s yet to find the exit. Exploration and creativity are key, as every option is welcome! 505 Games

I played and beat Human: Fall Flat in one sitting when I visited my friend across country last year. It makes for a fantastic party or family game as the physics are hard to get a hang of and provide tons of laughs.

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

The third game in the SUPERHOT franchise, MIND CONTROL DELETE gives you more insight into the world of SUPERHOT – more story and signature gameplay. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for longer than ever before. Stadia – Youtube

SUPERHOT is a seriously awesome game. We covered it over on Gaming Unboxed when it first released with a first look gameplay video. Mind Control Delete is the third game in the series following Superhot and Superhot VR. My favorite thing to do is to slice red dudes with katanas and watch them fall to pieces in slow motion. Satisfying.

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is an all-new adventure that takes place in the Temple of Osiris, hidden deep in the deserts of Egypt. Featuring stunning visuals and a brand-new story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve Stadia – Youtube

I’ve always seen this game as the odd ball out with the Tomb Raider IP, mainly because of its gameplay mechanics and camera angle. Now that it’s coming to Stadia, I think I’ll give it another honest go.

Celeste

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall. Brave hundreds of challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain. Stadia – Youtube

The dash mechanic in this game is a lot of fun and feels just like Towerfall, the developer’s other game. If you’ve ever played TowerFall, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s oddly addicting. Add in a story and an emotional soundtrack and Celeste is going to be a fine addition to the Stadia Pro lineup.

Jotun

Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Stadia – Youtube

Jotun’s hand drawn animations are pretty incredible. The fact that someone painstakingly animated them old school is a feat. Check them out here. A lot of people didn’t initially want to put out the money for Jotun, but now that it’s free for Pro subscribers, I think those who were even slightly interested will be surprised by how fun it is when they finally give it a go.

Leaving Stadia Pro

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, The Turing Test and Metro 2033 Redux will be leaving Stadia Pro in a few days, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, what are you waiting for! As I always say, if you’re not interested in these titles, you should claim them anyways because if you don’t want to see them now, you can simply hide them. A few people I’ve spoken to have lamented missing out on something when they found a taste for it later.

If you’re new to Stadia Pro or if you’re snagging a free trial, you’ll still have 29 games at your disposal and it’s only $9.99 to continue playing them thereafter!