Some users can celebrate Stadia’s release on Google TV with 50% off of its controllers

Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV has become extremely valuable. Not only is it a fantastic replacement for the Chromecast Ultra (provided you purchase the additional Ethernet adapter on the Google Store to ensure your 4K speeds. Now, it’s also a game console! The company is sending out emails to some who own the streaming dongle providing a 50% discount on their game controllers.

We tried out the new Stadia app for Google TV and found ourselves rather impressed. It’s coded in Flutter and is an engineering marvel, according to 9to5Google’s recent teardown. If you search for the app using your remote, you’ll be able to install it now as it released officially today. I was initially unable to get past the ‘not available’ screen by casting a game from my phone. After that, exiting the game brought me right to my games library and full access to the service.

The new price once your dedicated code is entered into the Google Store checkout screen will be $34.50 USD. Keep in mind that this offer is only available until the end of next month – July 30th. So far as we have seen, you should be able to get any color controller without restriction aside from stock shortages. Maybe now many will be bold enough to pick up that wasabi color, right?

This will no doubt be a driving force for many Chromecast Ultra users who have put off purchasing Google’s new device as I’ve heard from many that they were awaiting Stadia’s arrival. It’s also now supported on Android TV OS devices as well, and others can opt into experimental access on unsupported devices. I’m hopeful that Stadia’s roll out to many more living rooms will increase its value proposition for many more people. If you’ve received a code via email to get half off of a controller, let us know in the comments!