Stadia finally ‘has what it takes’ to properly market their cloud gaming console the way it deserves

Hot on the heels of their ‘Get to Know Stadia’ marketing video which actually explains the service the way it should have been from its inception, the Stadia team has now doubled down on their strategy by releasing a new video titled ‘You Have What It Takes’. The short one and a half minute clip gives power to the players and drills the same great features that first made Stadia popular with consumers – no downloads, no updates, just click and play.

Releasing these marketing materials in rapid succession sure does excite us and this new campaign focuses on a diverse player base with diverse lifestyles who seem to be fitting Stadia into their busy schedules however they can – When the baby is napping, when they’re on lunch break and more. Targeting the pain point that many of us feel as our lives progress, you know, the not having time for gaming thing, is extremely smart on Google’s part. I believe that showing business men and women, moms, dads and so on that they have the “will, the skill and the stuff” to play triple A quality games despite the hectic world around them will go a long way to increasing the adoption rate.

Another important focus of the video is that gamers can play Stadia with the ‘stuff’ that they already own. Focusing on the phones, old laptops, desktops and more that players already own and then reminding them that they can now use more than just the Stadia controller to play, brings a level of accessibility to the platform that I believe few companies currently embrace. Google says that ‘the things you already own are reborn into unstoppable gaming machines’. Another perfectly chosen statement that fits nicely in with what everyone is hoping for the future of gaming.

Lastly, they mention how you can start playing ‘right this instant’ which reminds gamers that they can sign up for Stadia at no cost, buy a game and just click ‘play’ – that’s it. Their value proposition has always been that you can jump into a high quality game in seconds with no need to wait, so it’s nice to see that they’re continuing to listen to the community and capitalizing on their best features while finally targeting the correct audience – gone are the weird 1080p and 60 FPS ads. All of this comes in wake of their weekend long reveal event teased to include ‘Good Stuff’ which will take place later this month.