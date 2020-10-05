Google releases new Stadia advertisement that should have been seen at service’s launch

When Google first launched Stadia, their cloud gaming service, they focused their rather strange marketing on features that don’t really matter to the average user. They continually touted 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Yes, those things are impressive, especially for a streaming service which runs entirely over the Chrome web browser, but if we’re honest, most people could probably care less. All they want to do is pick up a controller and start playing. It looks like Stadia finally got the message and in response, they’ve released a video on Youtube called ‘Get To Know Stadia’.

The new video focuses on things that make sense for the lay person who may want to try their cloud gaming console. Honestly, this commercial should have been released the moment Stadia came onto the scene and into the minds of consumers. In the video, they focus on a simple question – “What is Stadia?” The answer to that is much simpler than they’ve led people to believe with past marketing attempts – It’s a gaming service by Google. It’s the place where you can instantly play the best games on the devices you already own. “It’s sort of like streaming music or movies”, Google says, “but instead, it’s high quality games”. Bam! Such a beautiful yet simple sentence and it immediately drives home everything you need to know to become interested.

They continue by discussing how no hardware is required to begin playing aside from their controller and even features the latest news in that category – you can now play Stadia with other controllers via WiFi too. They discuss how easy it is to sign up and how it’s free to play once you buy a game, but they also mention Stadia Pro. Google really knocked it out of the park with this video. In less than three minutes, they’ve done more than they have since the service’s launch and that’s saying something. Perhaps with their player base continually being lower than they would have liked by this point in time helped them to come around to re-evaluating their marketing message. I absolutely love Stadia and believe in what they’re doing. In my opinion, they have the most streamlined and well put together service, but if I’m honest, it’s been hard to convince people outside of my immediate circle to try it. It’s innovative and it’s forward thinking, but that excitement and passion just hasn’t translated well to those on the outside. I’m glad to see that they’re finally making strides in the marketing department to match the amazing lineup of games and features that Stadia has gained since its inception. Hopefully, this will help to grow their user base across Chromebook and Chromecast customers too!