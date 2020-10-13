Get ready for the ‘Good Stuff’ as Stadia prepares a multi-day reveal event for announcements and more

Google Stadia just announced on their twitter account that they will be “lighting up” your weekend with announcements, reveals and “other surprises”. The reveal event will take place October 20-22, 2020 and will probably feature a Stadia exclusive demo for Gods and Monsters… erm, I mean Immortals: Fenyx Rising, as it’s been renamed after being leaked much too early on the platform.

Other potential goodies include the possibility of Stadia games receiving free demos for users to try out prior to deciding to hit the ‘buy’ button. We may also see another “free weekend” – a few days during which the Stadia team makes a game you’ve yet to purchase playable in an effort to entice you to do so. We’re hoping to finally see the long-awaited Family Sharing become a reality as well.

If Youtube Gaming becomes more actively involved in Stadia’s efforts as we’re all expecting them to, they could also be planning a Let’s Play or a tournament for a few Stadia games. They hosted a mobile gaming celebration two months ago which was though to have some promise, but ultimately ended up being pretty ant-climactic. Cake Bash releases on Thursday and we think that getting a sneak peak of its gameplay with its Smash Bros. style combat and the recently released Crowd Play and Crowd Choice features could make the event more engaging.

Anyways, you can tune in on October 20th at 9AM PT or 6PM CET if you want to see what the Stadia team is cooking up. We have a lot of thoughts on what they may bring to the table – many of which they did not deliver on last time – but I feel as though they can only hold the flood gates for so long before it’s actually okay to get excited for these events since they’ve been hard at work and are just and only about to reach the end of their first year as a company!

Good stuff is coming! We’ll be lighting up your week with three days of announcements, reveals, and other surprises. And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll have three games you can try right away. It all starts October 20th at 9AM PT/6PM CET. https://t.co/y8do0Vi2p2 pic.twitter.com/Z1N6Hb2gMz — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 13, 2020

