Get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with new Runescape Fresh Start Worlds

While it may be true that Xbox Game Pass offers a $1 trial for 30 days that gets you access to hundreds of high-quality games, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t prospect other opportunities to try the service out. For example, any fan of Runescape can now get a free month of Game Pass Ultimate just by logging into their character for the Fresh Start Worlds event that’s going on right now.

For those unfamiliar, Runescape 3 is one of the longest-running 3D MMORPGs in existence, and it’s done a fantastic job at constantly reinventing itself, offering weekly updates for the past 20 years, and is now on mobile and in the cloud. In the past, the old-school version of the game, better known as Runescape 2, has been offered as a Chromebook Perk.

Fresh Start Worlds is a controversial new gameplay method in which Jagex, Runescape’s parent company, is hosting in order to draw old or jaded players back into the game. My feelings on its power leveling mechanics and the ability to keep your loot when you join back into the primary servers aside, this is still a great opportunity for you to try the game out again if you left years ago.

We’ve teamed up with Xbox to bring you a host of goodies that will boost your RuneScape experience! Get the most out of Gielinor with the Skilling & Currency Pack, featuring currency, XP boosters and more. Runescape

Sadly, this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer is for who you probably already expected – new members only. If you’ve claimed a free trial in the past, you won’t be able to partake this time around. Remember, these sorts of deals are meant to draw new users into Microsoft’s ecosystem, and they’re not just good will giveaways.

Because Jagex is partnering with Microsoft for this deal, you’ll get the following perks on your Runescape character:

5 Advance Pulse Cores

5 Cinder Cores

3 Portable Skilling Packs

3 Large Protean Packs

35 Treasure Hunter Keys

200 RuneCoins

Green Imp Pet

To claim your month-long trial of Ultimate, you’ll need to visit the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks tab or section in the Xbox app for PC, or in the Xbox Game Pass app on Android (or ChromeOS). From there, you ought to see the Runescape Perk. Clicking on “Redeem Online” will redirect you to Runescape’s website where you can log into your account and claim your goodies too.

*The page must be reached through Xbox Game Pass – visiting the redemption link without going through the Xbox app for PC, Xbox console or Android will fail. Runescape

If you’re following these steps on your Xbox, you may need to scan the QR code presented to you or manually enter the URL, but on Android, you can just click the link found there. Jagex says that this offer is only able to be claimed by November 28, 2022, and activated by December 28, 2022.

I know Runescape gets a lot of crap for being that game that you played in computer class as a middle schooler, but it really is worth checking out these days. Having 20-plus years of content in your pocket or on your Chromebook is really something in the sea of mobile games that don’t try nearly as hard half of the time. What’s strange is that Runescape isn’t even available on Xbox Game Pass, but hey, a deal’s a deal, and hopefully, this means it will come to Microsoft’s service in due time.

