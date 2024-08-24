Pixel Watch 3 band compatibility: What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 3 is official and it brings several new upgrades to the table that might tempt many Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners to upgrade. If you’re in that camp, you might be wondering if your old Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 bands will fit the Pixel Watch 3. Well, I just unboxed the new Pixel Watch 3 and tested this to see so let’s dive in!

Google has consistently offered a wide array of bands for its Pixel Watch, catering to diverse styles and preferences. From vibrant active and stretch bands for a more casual look to elegant leather and metal options, there’s something for everyone. The ability to effortlessly swap bands has always been a nice feature too, making it super easy to swap bands to personalize your watch for any occasion. With all these options and the ease of swapping out bands, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of you have some old bands that you’d like to keep using.

Do older Pixel Watch bands work with the Pixel Watch 3?

So, what’s the verdict on band compatibility with the Pixel Watch 3? Well, the good news is that most 41mm bands from the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 will seamlessly fit the new 41mm Pixel Watch 3. However, there’s a slight caveat: the Metal Mesh and Metal Slim bands will only fit the Pixel Watch 2 and 3.

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) with active band from Pixel Watch

If you’re considering the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, you’re out of luck when it comes to band compatibility, unfortunately. Its larger size and band attachment mechanism make it incompatible with bands from previous generations. This might be a minor disappointment for some, but I’m happy Google is offering the larger size option, even if it means you’ll need to invest in new bands if you’re upgrading.

And if you’re looking to personalize your watch even more, a protective case might be another accessory to consider! They’re a fantastic way to add a touch of personality and safeguard your Pixel Watch from everyday wear and tear. With a variety of styles already available, you can easily find the perfect case to complement your watch and lifestyle.

If you’re ready to snag the new Pixel Watch 3 for yourself, the pre-orders are available now and it will be officially available on September 10th. The 41mm version starts at $349, while the 45mm model is priced at $399.

