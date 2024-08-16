I’m impressed by the number of Pixel Watch 3 cases already available

I remember when the Pixel Watch – the first one – arrived on the scene. As a new product, the number of cases and watch bands was quite limited early on, and every new protective cover, screen protector or watch band that hit the market was exciting to see.

Since then, the available options have obviously grown, and the vast similarity between the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 only helped this effort over the past two years. However, with Pixel Watch 3, a new twist has been added that I feared would cause a case/band shortage once again for Google’s latest watch at launch: the new 45mm size option.

Plenty of options to start

However, it seems my fears were misguided, and as I looked around this morning for some case options for the new Pixel Watch 3 (both sizes), I was pleasantly surprised to find the major players like Caseology and Spigen already shipping their standard case lines along with plenty of other choices from places like Amazon filling in the gaps.

Spigen’s Pixel Watch 3 accessory lineup

We’re hoping to get our review units in shortly, and I’d love to have one of these basic protective cases to try out for sure. With some impressive trade-in options for the Pixel Watch 3 at Best Buy and the Google Store, I’m sure many are already making plans to upgrade.

Having protective accessories available at launch is an important thing, and with industry standards out there like the Apple Watch, consumers are simply expecting there to be at least a few options right at launch for them to change the look of the Pixel Watch 3 or simply to protect it.

The fact that all of these options are already out there is a good sign that accessory makers are seeing wider adoption of the Pixel Watch that is now in its 3rd year. I know I’m wildly excited to return to Google’s vision for wearables, and the larger size is the thing that will get me there. But at $399, I want it protected for sure. With all the options out there, I’m not concerned one bit about that.

