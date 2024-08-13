Pixel Watch 3 is official with two sizes and new fitness features

Google has officially unveiled their latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, at their annual Made by Google hardware event. Google says this smartwatch is designed to empower users to achieve their fitness goals and streamline their daily routines, so whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a tech enthusiast looking for the best Android smartwatch companion, it looks like the Pixel Watch 3 has something to offer.

One of the main things you’ll notice this go-around is that the Pixel Watch 3 is now available in both a 41 mm and 45 mm size. But Google isn’t just offering an overall larger device, they’ve also shrunken the bezels by 16%, giving the watch a larger display area than its predecessor and offering more room for information at a glance. The Actua display is also brighter and more responsive, too. With enough brightness (up to 2,000 nits) to provide clarity even in direct sunlight and a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts for optimal performance and power efficiency, the Pixel Watch 3 should deliver a visually stunning experience.

The Pixel Watch 3 maintains the iconic circular design of its predecessor, now made with 100% recycled aluminum. Both sizes are available in matte black with the Obsidian (black) band and Polished Silver with the Porcelain (white) band. The 45 mm watch also comes in matte Hazel with a band to match and the 41 mm watch comes in Champagne Gold with a Hazel band as well as Polished Silver with a Rose Quartz band.

For runners, the Pixel Watch 3 could be a game-changer. With its new advanced running capabilities, you can plan your runs, work towards beating your best times, and even improve your form with every step. The watch tracks your form in real time using motion sensing and machine learning, providing a detailed breakdown of your cadence, stride length, and more. Fitbit Premium takes it a step further, offering personalized run recommendations based on your goals and readiness, ensuring that your training is always optimized.

Knowing when to push yourself and when to rest is crucial for any fitness routine. To help you train smarter, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces all-new readiness and cardio load tracking to help you strike the perfect balance between performance and rest. Your readiness score uses factors like sleep, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to provide a personalized assessment of your recovery state. Cardio load shows how hard your heart is working, giving you valuable insights into your exertion levels and helping you avoid overtraining.

The Pixel Watch 3 now has a deeper integration into the Google ecosystem, too, allowing users to respond to Nest Cam and Doorbell notifications, control your Google TV, and even screen calls with the help of Google Assistant, all from your wrist.

As for the battery, Google says you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display and up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode. The watch intelligently detects sleep and enables bedtime mode to conserve battery and ensure a full night of sleep tracking. And when you do need to charge, fast charging with the 4-pin charging puck introduced on the Pixel Watch 2 will get you back on track quickly without getting too hot.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 3 looks to be a powerful and versatile smartwatch that should excel in both fitness tracking and everyday convenience. With its larger, brighter display, advanced running features, and seamless Google integration, it’s a compelling choice for anyone seeking a top-tier Android wearable. You’ll be able to pick up a Pixel Watch 3 for yourself on September 10th starting at $349 for the 41 mm and $399 for the 45 mm. Let us know what you think about Google’s latest smartwatch in the comments below. Is this your next smartwatch?

