Leaked Pixel Watch 2 promo video shows off new features and bands

With the unveiling of Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 just around the corner, the floodgates of leaks have officially burst open. Leaks from a few days ago unveiled the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pricing and an additional 2 years of software updates, but now a 1-minute teaser video, shared by 91Mobiles, has brought the Pixel Watch 2 into the spotlight.

The video showcases the watch’s impressive health-tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, skin temperature measurement, electrodermal activity (EDA) tracking, and stress level analysis. All of which are expected to be more accurate than those found in the original Pixel Watch.

Runners, like myself, and fitness enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the Pixel Watch 2 is set to offer automatic workout detection for seven different activities, including running and outdoor cycling. Users will also receive automatic reminders to initiate and stop workout tracking and can ask the Assistant about their workout progress. We also get a glimpse of the redesigned Fitbit workout interface, too, and the use of Google’s Material You design language throughout, which I think looks fantastic.

A new Safety Check feature showcased in the video will allow users to set a timer, and upon its expiration, prompt them to check-in. If the user fails to check in, the watch will automatically share their real-time location with designated emergency contacts, enhancing safety and peace of mind. This feature looks to be pretty similar to iOS 17’s Check In option.

Google claims that the Pixel Watch 2 will offer 24 hours of battery life. Charging the device to full capacity is expected to take approximately 75 minutes, with a 50% charge achievable in just 30 minutes. Rumors suggest that Google will employ a more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip in Pixel Watch 2, which will hopefully allow the watch to accommodate these new features without draining the battery.

The leaked ad also showcases some new bands that will be available for the watch. There is a Blue colorway addition to the Active and Wovenband bands, new Sport bands, and a metal Slim band.

Rumors also hint that Google may offer the Pixel Watch 2 as a preorder gift alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, at least in the United States. So, if you were planning on snagging both at launch next week, be sure to secure your preorder quickly. As the Made by Google event on October 4 approaches, it’s likely that more details about the Pixel Watch 2 will surface. Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly await this new wearable from Google.

Newsletter Signup