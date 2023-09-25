Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pricing details leak along with 7 years of updates

We’re only a bit over a week from the official unveiling of some new hardware from Google. While there may be a few surprises come October 4th, we know for sure that a new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will definitely be a big part of the festivities. Renders and rumors have swirled for quite some time around these new phones, so much of what showed up over the weekend concerning Google’s new devices isn’t exactly a revelation: but there are a few surprising details to be found in the latest Kamila Wojciechowska’s tweet storm.

Seven Years of Software Updates

Probably the most exciting piece of news comes in the form of what looks to be a whopping 7 years of updates for Pixel 8 and Pixle 8 Pro. In the leaked specs for the Pixel 8 series, it is clearly communicated that these phones will receive up to seven years of software updates. While this likely refers to security updates rather than full-fledged OS updates, it’s still a significant improvement over the competition. Brands like Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi typically offer up to five years of security patches, making Google’s commitment to long-term support seem a bit more special. As further tweets helped highlight, it is likely 5 years of OS updates followed up by 2 additional years of security patches.

Pixel 8 Pro Pricing Surprise

Another small fact that has come to light is the pricing, with the standard Pixel 8 likely to cost $100 more than both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8. This price bump could be partially attributed to hardware upgrades and also be a move to give the Pixel 8 and likely Pixel 8a a bit of differenctiation later in 2024. Suprisingly, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to maintain the same price tag as its predecessor, coming in at $899, though earlier rumors pointed to a $100 increase with it as well. We’ll have to wait and see if the upgrades on the standard Pixel 8 warrant this price hike, but the extended upate window sure makes it hurt a bit less.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-



The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is – Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

Some of the last and basically unknowable pieces to the Pixel 8 puzzle will be performance, connectivity, battery life, and overheating – all things related to the yet-untested Tensor 3 SoC inside both of these phones. Google can support the hardware, price it right, and deliver a camera will all sorts of AI smarts, but if they can’t get the processor portion right, it undercuts the entire experience. Hopefully Tensor G3 improves on performance, connectivity and thermals and all this new hardware goodness will have a real chance to shine in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’ll know soon enough.

