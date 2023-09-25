Advertisement

Google will be handing out the Pixel Watch 2 for free for Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders

If you were waiting until October 4th to learn all about Google’s new hardware, it looks like you won’t have to hold out that long after all. In a barrage of tweets in the past few hours, noted leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has spilled the beans quite extensively, and it doesn’t stop at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

An aggressive Pixel Watch 2 campaign

In a relatively-aggressive move on Google’s part, it looks like they’ll be offering a free Pixel Watch 2 for customers who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro from the Google Store. There are no firm details in the image Kamila shared, but it seems quite straightforward to me. Pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro and you’ll get a Pixel Watch 2 shipped to you as well.

With the price of the Pixel 8 Pro looking to stay put at $899, this is a pretty bold move. While I expect deals like this with wildly-expensive phones like the Pixel Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line, we don’t normally see this sort of bundle out of the gate on flagship phones that cost $899.

If the pricing from the Pixel Watch last year carries over, this deal may entice tons of purchasers to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro simply due to the fact that getting the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 would likely be more expensive than taking the upgraded Pixel 8 Pro along with the free watch. If you were planning on the Pixel 8 + Pixel Watch 2 next month, it looks like an upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro could actually save you a bit of cash at checkout. And for those that were already looking at the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2, that decision just got pretty easy.

