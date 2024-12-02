Pixel Tablet Cyber Monday Deal: Save big on both models of Google’s Android tablet

Google’s Pixel Tablet has just become a much more tempting option thanks to some serious Cyber Monday discounts. Best Buy is offering deals on both storage options of the standalone tablet and a sweet bundle deal on the 256GB model with the charging dock. But is it worth your hard-earned cash? Let’s dive in.

As I pointed out in my One Year Later review, this isn’t just another Android tablet. The Pixel Tablet is a well-built tablet with a great screen and a clean Android software experience. Thanks to the Tensor G2 and 8GB of RAM, you get snappy performance, smooth gaming, and plenty of battery life.

If you decide to go with the model that includes the dock, you can also transform the Pixel Tablet into a smart home hub, all while also keeping it charged up and ready to go. I’ve said it plenty of times before, but this tablet has really grown on me and has become an incredibly useful companion around the house.

So, let’s talk numbers. The 128GB Pixel Tablet is seeing a $120 price drop, bringing it down to $279. This is a great deal if you looking for just the standalone device but if you want the charging dock with the 128GB tablet, you can snag just the dock for $129, making the total cost $408. This is a great deal considering the 128GB tablet bundled with the dock usually goes for $499.

If you need more storage, the 256GB Pixel Tablet bundled with the charging speaker dock is an even better value and is cheaper than buying them separately. It’s currently discounted down to $459, which is $140 off the $599 MSRP. You can also get $140 off the standalone 256GB Pixel Tablet.

While cheaper Android tablets exist, the Pixel Tablet offers a premium experience and unique features you won’t find elsewhere. It’s not perfect, but it’s a fantastic choice for those invested in the Google ecosystem. And recent updates like notifications syncing, music hand-off, and the smart home screensaver have made me like the Pixel Tablet even more.

Even with rumors of Google shelving the Pixel Tablet 2, the current model remains a solid choice and it’s important to remember that this news won’t impact the performance or software updates for the current Pixel Tablet. If you’re looking for a tablet that integrates seamlessly with your Google devices and offers a unique smart home experience, the Pixel Tablet is definitely worth considering.