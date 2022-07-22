Compatible Android phones can now make use of 120fps cloud gaming on Nvidia GeForce NOW

First reported by 9to5Google and now confirmed by a Google spokesperson who relayed the information to The Verge, Nvidia GeForce NOW users are now receiving the ability to run a much smoother experience while cloud gaming on their Android devices.

If you have a smartphone running Android and it just so happens to have a 120Hz display built into it (phones like those from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Google, and more), you’ll be able to take advantage of this update to the service which bumps up its support for responsiveness.

Of course, that comes at a cost, and while GeForce NOW does have a free tier, you’ll need to pay for its premium subscription at $20 USD instead. With it, you’ll have RTX 3080, 120fps, and more. Just below that, the $10 USD per month “Priority” tier exists, but it caps out at 60fps.

At this time, no mention of iOS support for the higher FPS was mentioned to The Verge, but that’s likely due to the difficulties that Nvidia has faced with getting a native cloud streaming app onto the App Store. Instead, it’s opted for a web application. This alone brings greater challenges for feature parity and such, but I’m sure we’ll get there eventually as the web is becoming more powerful and capable by the day!

Back in May, Nvidia announced that 4K support was coming to PC and Mac native apps, joining the SHIELD TV’s resolution, so Apple users aren’t entirely left out in the cold except while they’re on the go with their handset devices. Let me know in the comments if you’re currently paying for the highest subscription tier for the service and if you think it’s worth it.