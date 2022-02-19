Massive Stadia sale includes The Elder Scrolls Online for just $6, Free Chorus demo, more

It’s time to beef up your Stadia catalog! A massive, new Stadia sale lets you grab several AAA games and indies alike for half price or even less. If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can knock many of the sale prices down even more.

The main reason I decided to cover this today is that many games listed are under $10, meaning you can pad out your library pretty easily with great stuff. On top of that, an exciting, fast-paced action combat space shooter now has a free demo that will let you experience the basics of gameplay. Let’s take a look at everything going on in the world of Stadia today!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition – $5.99 USD

As someone who really loves Final Fantasy XIV and still can’t fulfill his dream of playing it on Stadia with one click and no downloads, I’ve been yearning for an MMORPG that I can invest in deeply. However, I also don’t like long wait times, and I don’t want to play just at my computer all the time.

I love sitting on my couch and using a controller, so when I saw that The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition was just $5.99 USD on a massive Stadia sale today, I bought it instantly. After diving back into the world of Tamriel and completing a few quests, I remembered that this game offers a staggering amount of content even in the base game for anyone to enjoy.

For just the price of a cup of coffee, you can get hundreds of hours of awesome gameplay. Yes, you can play this if you claimed it on Stadia Pro back in the day, but for anyone who missed out or doesn’t hold an active monthly sub, now is the time to hop on this.

Just to cement your decision, I’m linking a fantastic video below called ‘Should You Play ESO in 2022?’ The Youtuber reviews the game as a veteran player and goes over all of the good and the bad, and really helps you see all that it has to offer even in 2022 across group and solo gameplay.

Free Chorus Demo hits Stadia

While not a part of the sale, something you ought to take advantage of before anything else, is an absolutely free demo for the exciting space combat action game, Chorus. While this was a title I meant to pick up right when it was released, I still haven’t had the time or energy, so being able to check out the full scope of the story of a rogue cult warrior and her sentient ship. You can check out our overview of the game if you want as well.

She was once the Circle’s deadliest warrior – now she’s their most wanted fugitive. Take control of Nara and her sentient starfighter, Forsaken, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. A JOURNEY OF REDEMPTION – Fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their leader. VENTURE BEYOND THE VOID – Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. ONE PILOT, ONE SHIP, ONE LIVING WEAPON – Attain powerful, distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Stadia

Massive Stadia Discounts

Next up, we have a crap ton of Stadia titles that are deeply discounted. You can see the full list if you want, but I hand-picked the ones that stood out to me as worthwhile. For titles that have ultimate editions, I linked to the standard edition instead if it was a deeper discount, especially where I feel many people would likely just want to be introduced to that content instead of picking up an extended investment for a few more bucks.