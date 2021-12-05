Chorus lands on Stadia, fulfilling the platform’s promise to have 100 games in 2021

Back in February, Google promised that by the end of 2021, Stadia would have 100 games to play, and while that initially seemed like a tall order, this week marks the fulfillment of that wild promise with the release of the long-awaited title Chorus, which happens to be that 100th game! While this doesn’t mean that no other titles will release on Stadia before the year wraps up, it’s truly incredible to see the newborn game streaming service reach such a milestone in its first year. Today, let’s take a look at Chorus itself, since I’ve been excited to try it out and have been waiting for it for quite some time.

Chorus is a Action Adventure RPG from developer and publisher Deep Silver that combines several genres to bring you a fresh take on the space-shooter gameplay style. For someone who generally doesn’t like these types of games, what stood out to me was the unique blend of this traditional style with the deep storytelling and tight, but fast-paced combat. I generally don’t like space shooters because they feel slow, clunky, and limiting compared to games with humanoid protagonists. With that being said, this definitely gave me Strike Suit Zero meets Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice vibes for the combination of its fluid combat, haunting visuals, and emotional approach.

You play as Nara, a pilot of a sentient ship named Forsaken, who was once the right-hand to the powerful leader of the dangerous Circle cult, who is hell-bent on ruling the galaxy. After being influenced to destroy an entire planet and kill all of its inhabitants, Nara escapes the cult, reconnects with her long-time comrade Forsaken, and vows to bring down the Circle, uniting the resistance forces and taking down the Great Prophet.

The gameplay itself features barrel rolls, zero gravity dogfighting with crazy fast maneuvering, and more while you explore ancient temples, partake in side missions like targeting Circle members and space pirates, protect convoys after answering their distress calls, attack supply stations and more in a large-scale open galaxy. The levels span incredibly large spaces, and give you lots of free roaming exploration. There are densely packed star bases and cities as well as desolate asteroid fields, and more.

Nara has a load of upgrades you can discover and apply, which are called The Rites, and Forsaken gains new upgrades like weapons and mods. Gatling guns, lasers, missiles – you name it. My favorite part about the ship is the fact that it was designed to drift, so unlike the games I mentioned before, it adds to the quick ability to maneuver and turn the ship without it feeling like crap.

She was once the Circle’s deadliest warrior – now she’s their most wanted fugitive. Take control of Nara and her sentient starfighter, Forsaken, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. A JOURNEY OF REDEMPTION – Fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their leader. VENTURE BEYOND THE VOID – Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. ONE PILOT, ONE SHIP, ONE LIVING WEAPON – Attain powerful, distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Stadia

If you’re interested in trying out Chorus, you can grab it right now on Stadia for $39.99 USD. It is only about 12 hours of gameplay, so you’ll have to determine if that’s enough for you, but I promise it’s well worth the money. What first drew me to the game was the fact that Nara has a special bond with her ship, and through the story, we see that bond grow as we explore their relationship. Super interesting, isn’t it? I enjoyed Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and this blows that out of the water! Anyways, let me know if you picked up Chorus, and in the comments section, tell me what you think about it.