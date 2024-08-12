Made By Google 2024: How to watch the Pixel 9 event and what to expect

It’s hard to believe, but the annual Made by Google event is tomorrow, and this year’s showcase promises to be bigger than ever. Following recent launches of the new Nest Learning Thermostat and Google TV Streamer, Google is now prepping to unveil an impressive lineup of new devices, including four new phones, a revamped smartwatch, and possibly even some new earbuds.

While Google has already offered a sneak peek at some of the upcoming products, there’s still plenty of speculation and excitement surrounding the event. Here’s a rundown of what we know so far and what we anticipate seeing at the Made by Google 2024 event.

advertisement

How to watch the Made by Google 2024 keynote

In a departure from its usual October schedule, Google has moved its Made by Google event to August 13, 2024, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and the event will be held at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. And while the event is mainly for the media, the keynote will also be live-streamed online. You can catch the action on the Google Store website or on YouTube. To ensure you don’t miss it, you can click the video above and then select “Notify me” to get a reminder!

Robby and I will also be hosting a keynote companion/live reactions stream over on Discord for our Chrome Unboxed Plus members so make sure to check out our revamped membership. We’ve recently relaunched our membership and have simplified the tiers so it’s only $2 a month or $20 a year now for full access. You can head over to the Join page to learn more and get all the details but we hope to see you there.

advertisement

What to expect at the event

Get ready for a boatload of hardware from Google. The entire flagship Pixel phone line is expected to be refreshed, with the Pixel 9 series taking center stage. We expect Google to announce a whopping FOUR new devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

One of the main differences you will notice is that this year’s Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will be the same size, unlike previous generations where the Pro model was larger. This move caters to users like me who want a smaller, more compact phone but don’t want to sacrifice on specs. They will both feature 6.3-inch displays, with the main difference being the lack of a third camera lens on the Pixel 9.

advertisement

The only larger phone this time around will be the Pixel 9 Pro XL, boasting a 6.8-inch screen and a larger battery. All Pro models will feature a powerful triple-camera array and superior internal specs. Both Pro and standard models will be powered by next-generation Tensor chips, enabling the latest Android AI features within Gemini.

The Pixel Fold is also set for an upgrade and the rumors suggest a new thin design, a portrait interior screen, and a decreased crease. We’re eager to see how Google improves on the folding formula in this second-gen device.

advertisement

The Pixel Watch is also due for an update, and we’re hoping for improved battery life, enhanced sensing capabilities, and snappier performance. Google is also expected to introduce a larger 45mm option but there haven’t been any rumors of an Ultra watch similar to what Samsung recently released.

With the AI race in full swing and Google’s significant investment in its Gemini generative AI chatbot, we can anticipate demonstrations highlighting how these new devices facilitate Gemini interactions. Google, like its competitors, is striving to make voice interactions with devices feel more natural, so expect to hear about how they’re achieving a seamless Gemini experience.

advertisement

In line with this, new Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds Pro are rumored to launch alongside the phones and watches. These earbuds should offer improved audio quality and additional features that enhance voice control.

Tune in tomorrow to see Google unveil all of these new products – it’s going to be a packed keynote! And don’t forget to sign up for a 7-day free trial of Chrome Unboxed Plus to join us for the companion live stream. We’ll see you at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern, and 6 PM in the UK.