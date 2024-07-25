Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak shows wing tip design and 4 color options

While Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Buds Pro 2 next month, a new leak from Android Headlines and reliable leaker OnLeaks now gives us a sneak peek at what to expect. And while it’s been two years since the original Pixel Buds Pro debuted, it seems Google isn’t straying too far from the familiar formula.

According to the leaked image, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four trendy colors, including the classic Charcoal and Porcelain, along with Aloe (to match the Pixel 8a) and a vibrant Hot Pink (complementing the new rumored Pixel 9 and 9 Pro colorway). But the color isn’t the only thing catching our eye.

It looks like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring back the wing tip design from the first-generation Pixel Buds. This subtle bulge could improve the fit for some users, although I’m hoping it won’t cause the discomfort reported with the more prominent “stabilizer arc” on the original model.

While this might be a welcome change for some, it remains to be seen whether the new wing tip design will strike the right balance between comfort and fit. I’ve found the current Pixel Buds Pro to be hard to handle at times and fairly difficult to adjust in your ear. Maybe the wing tip with help with this a bit but a stem design would solve both problems. For now, you’ll have to go with something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 or CMF Buds Pro 2 if you want an Android-compatible earbud with a stem.

Other than the wing tip, the most noticeable change seems to be the larger, color-matched grills replacing the black ones on the previous model. The charging case appears largely unchanged, retaining its egg shape and front LED light. However, leaked images from accessory manufacturer Spigen shared on Reddit, spotted by 9to5Google, show a small hole next to the USB-C port that could be a speaker for Google’s Find My Device feature.

With Google’s August 13th hardware event just around the corner, I’m sure we can expect more leaks and reveals in the coming weeks. What are your thoughts on the wing tip? Let us know in the comments below.

