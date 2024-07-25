Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak shows wing tip design and 4 color options

By View Comments

While Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Buds Pro 2 next month, a new leak from Android Headlines and reliable leaker OnLeaks now gives us a sneak peek at what to expect. And while it’s been two years since the original Pixel Buds Pro debuted, it seems Google isn’t straying too far from the familiar formula.

According to the leaked image, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four trendy colors, including the classic Charcoal and Porcelain, along with Aloe (to match the Pixel 8a) and a vibrant Hot Pink (complementing the new rumored Pixel 9 and 9 Pro colorway). But the color isn’t the only thing catching our eye.

advertisement

Credit: Android Headlines

It looks like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring back the wing tip design from the first-generation Pixel Buds. This subtle bulge could improve the fit for some users, although I’m hoping it won’t cause the discomfort reported with the more prominent “stabilizer arc” on the original model.

While this might be a welcome change for some, it remains to be seen whether the new wing tip design will strike the right balance between comfort and fit. I’ve found the current Pixel Buds Pro to be hard to handle at times and fairly difficult to adjust in your ear. Maybe the wing tip with help with this a bit but a stem design would solve both problems. For now, you’ll have to go with something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 or CMF Buds Pro 2 if you want an Android-compatible earbud with a stem.

advertisement

Other than the wing tip, the most noticeable change seems to be the larger, color-matched grills replacing the black ones on the previous model. The charging case appears largely unchanged, retaining its egg shape and front LED light. However, leaked images from accessory manufacturer Spigen shared on Reddit, spotted by 9to5Google, show a small hole next to the USB-C port that could be a speaker for Google’s Find My Device feature.

Credit: 9to5Google

With Google’s August 13th hardware event just around the corner, I’m sure we can expect more leaks and reveals in the coming weeks. What are your thoughts on the wing tip? Let us know in the comments below.

advertisement

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.