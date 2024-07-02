Google Pixel 9 hands-on leak shows off a bold new color

Last week, we reported on the unexpected news that Google is moving their annual hardware event to August. And if you listened to the latest episode of The Chrome Cast podcast, you heard us talk through what were expecting at this year’s event but the leaks keep coming and we now have a look at what might be a bold new color for the Pixel 9.

This first glimpse at this new color comes to us from @hanibioud on X (via 9to5Google) and showcases what appears to be the Pixel 9 in a bright pink finish. It’s important to note that this leak is coming from an unverified source so it’s hard to tell if this is legitimate but this color does align with previous rumors of a “Peony” option. All I know is that it’s certainly eye-catching!

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

The leaked video also confirms the phone’s design, featuring flat edges and a glossy back, as seen in earlier leaks. This particular model sports a dual-camera setup, distinguishing it from the anticipated triple-camera system of the Pixel 9 Pro. The flat edges give this new phone a more industrial look, too, and mark a departure from the rounded sides of previous Pixel phones. But again, since the phone in the video isn’t powered on, it’s possible we’re looking at a dummy unit.

Beyond the design refresh, internal upgrades might not be as dramatic. The Pixel 9 series is expected to debut the Tensor G4 chipset, but significant performance gains over the Tensor G3 remain uncertain, especially as Google plans their move to TSMC for the Pixel 10. Nevertheless, the phones will undoubtedly come loaded with new AI features, launching alongside Android 15.

While this leak gives us an exciting look at what might be a bold new color option for the Pixel 9, many questions remain unanswered, including specific details on camera configurations and pricing. Google’s official teaser for the August 13 event on the Store page offers a tantalizing glimpse of the Pixel 9 Pro, but we’re still waiting for the full picture.

So, it looks like the August keynote is shaping up to be jam-packed. In addition to this possible new color, the event might also see the introduction of a three-phone lineup and a new folding phone that could be launched alongside the other flagship devices for the first time. It’s going to be a fun one, folks, and I can’t wait! What are your thoughts on this new pink color? Is this your next phone? Let us know in the comments below.

