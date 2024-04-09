Find My Device on Android just got a massive upgrade

It’s finally here – Google has started rolling out its revamped Find My Device network, and it’s looking seriously powerful. This update is basically Android’s equivalent to Apple’s Find My network, letting you track stuff down even when it’s not connected to the internet.

The magic of this revamped network is in crowdsourcing. Your lost Android device will covertly use nearby Android phones to ping its location. And if you’ve misplaced something nearby, the Find My Device app will cleverly guide you towards it. Even cooler, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners can even find their missing phone if it’s turned off, thanks to “specialized Pixel hardware.”

Beyond just phones in May

Google’s ambitions for Find My Device are bigger than just Android devices. Starting in May, they’ll be partnering with Chipolo and Pebblebee to add Bluetooth trackers to the network. This means you could use a little Bluetooth tag on your wallet or keys, and the Find My Device network will help you track them down. Later this year, Google says trackers from Motorola, Jio, and Eufy are joining the party too.

This is a huge boost for people like me who have a habit of misplacing things. I cherish my Tile trackers and hope they will have compatible trackers at some point, but it looks like they have been left out of this most recent announcement for some reason.

We all know that with tracking comes privacy concerns. Google says Find My Device is “secure and private by design.” The Find My Device network can alert you (even on iPhones) if an unknown tag is suspiciously following you. Plus, the network limits how often someone can check a tag’s location – a proactive move against stalkers. You can also share access to your tags with multiple users.

As for other devices, Google says that JBL and Sony headphones should be getting software updates to join the Find My Device network. And if you own Nest speakers and/or smart displays, the app will now use the Nest devices as a reference point, giving you an idea of where your lost item might be in the house.

Rollout and Compatibility

This update works with Android 9+ and starts in the US and Canada, quickly expanding around the globe in the next couple of months, according to a statement provided to Android Authority. So Rest assured, no matter where you are, you’ll soon be able to tap into the power of Google’s revamped Find My Device network for a little extra peace of mind.

