Google teases Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of August event

Google has officially pulled back the curtain on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In the playful 30-second videos posted a few days ago, Google’s Gemini AI writes a tongue-in-cheek breakup letter to your old phone, highlighting the promise of a “magical” experience.

Several leaks of Google’s upcoming flagship devices have already surfaced but now there is no more mystery – we now have an official look at both phones. In the Pixel 9 Pro video, we see the device in a sleek Porcelain finish with the tagline “Oh hi, AI,” giving us a glimpse of its matte-finish, slightly textured camera bar and shiny side rails.

In the Pixel 9 Pro Fold video, we get a glimpse of the inner screen, overall build, and and prominent rectangular camera bar. The Porcelain color shown off definitely has some gold tones, which I’m excited to see in person but you’ll also be able to get the device in Obsidian (black). Although you can’t see the front-facing camera in the teaser video, a new leak from the NCC (Taiwan’s National Communications Commision) gives us a clear look at the inner screen and you can see the hole-punch front-facing camera in the top right.

We’ll have to what and see what exactly will make these phones so “magical” but I’d imagine we’re doing to hear a lot about how Gemini is built into these phones at the event in August. There are also rumors swirling that the Pixel 9 Pro – and likely other Pixel 9 series devices – could come bundled with a year of Gemini Advanced, as reported by 9to5Google.

The Google Store has also teased some images of these phones on a dedicated landing page that features a “Chat with Gemini” button, hinting at the deep integration of AI into the device’s user experience.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are set to be officially unveiled at the Made by Google 2024 event on August 13th. These teasers and leaks are getting me more and more excited about these phones, but the big question is: Will they live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see here in a few weeks so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the big reveal! Which phone are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

