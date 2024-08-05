Pixel Watch 3 promo video leak shows larger 45mm size and new features

Hot on the heels of the Pixel 9 series promo videos, we’ve now got our hands on the leaked Pixel Watch 3 promo video posted by Android Headlines that shows off Google’s next-gen smartwatch that is set to debut next week at the Made By Google event on August 13th. While this version is in Spanish, it still shows off the larger 45mm size and some new features Google has in store for their latest wearable.

The most obvious change to the Pixel Watch this year is the addition of a second size. The Pixel Watch 3 will now be available in both 41mm and 45mm options, priced at $349 and $399 respectively. This is great news for those who found the previous model too small or too large.

advertisement

Design-wise, the Pixel Watch 3 retains the familiar look with the crown at the 3 o’clock position and a rounded face. However, the bezels have noticeably shrunk, especially on the 45mm model, giving it a more streamlined appearance and maximizing screen real estate.

Google is also upping the fitness game with new features designed to help you train smarter and optimize your workouts. The watch will offer real-time running advice and introduce a new Cardio Load metric which I can’t wait to test out. I’ve long said that Google should leverage Fitbit more to make the Pixel Watch the best fitness-focused smartwatch and it looks like they are at least taking a step in step (or jog) in that direction.

advertisement

You might notice that Google didn’t mention battery life in the video which we are hoping will get a boost, especially in the larger size that should have more room for larger capacity battery. The video does mention a brighter screen though, so we’ll have to see how that impacts battery life.

Lastly, it looks like Google is sticking to the same 4-pin charger setup that was introduced last year on the Pixel Watch 2. My main gripe with this charger setup is that it forces you to place the watch on the charger in a specific orientation, but it gets less hot and is faster so it’s a win overall in my book.

advertisement

The Pixel Watch 3 is set to be officially unveiled on August 13, alongside the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the launch!