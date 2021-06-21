Madden NFL 22 will touchdown on Google Stadia on the same day as other platforms

The popular, titular Football game for the new year will officially release on Google Stadia day-and-date with other platforms. While Madden NFL 22 will release worldwide on August 20th for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 with dual entitlement for consoles (which allows buyers to upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 copy at no additional cost after their initial purchase), EA also revealed that it would be coming to Google’s cloud game streaming service as well.

Fans have been waiting for Madden to join FIFA on Stadia for quite some time, and with speculation mounting over the past few months, it’s finally available for pre-order on the official store. Those who do choose to pre-order will be able to play the game three days early on August 17, 2021, via Early Access. The full breakdown for each edition of the game can be found over on EA’s official blog, but for Stadia, Madden NFL 22 comes in a Standard Edition ($59.99 USD) and a Dynasty Edition ($119.99 USD). Dynasty includes Early access to the game as previously mentioned in addition to the following bonus content:

Franchise: 100 Staff Points

Face of the Franchise: The General Player Class Starting at Level 10 with a Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Madden Ultimate Team: Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

Choice of Brady or Mahomes Elite Item

Exclusive challenges during early access window

Choice of Brady or Mahomes Curated Legends Pack

22 Team Fantasy Packs

Legend Athlete Capsule

Some of the features teased for the game include staff management and talent trees, enhanced scenario gameplay, and weekly strategy in addition to new player classes, and Ultimate Team dynamics. I’m glad that Stadia is gaining a core AAA title such as this, especially since we need more sports games on the platform so it’s more diverse, but I’ve honestly never been a fan of sports games myself. The last Football game I played was NFL Blitz for the Sega Saturn because, after that, I’ve noticed that they all feature pretty much the same game each year, with a few tweaks or a switched-up roster.

The only difference is that you’ll pay the same $60 each year for the same game. As a role-playing gamer, I can’t really understand this as the types of games I’m interested in feature much more variety, even if just in theme when mechanics are shared across experiences. One Twitter user put it best when they posted the following GIF. Anyways, if it’s your kind of thing, you can pre-order the Dynasty Edition of the game on the Stadia Store using the blue button below!

Pre-Order Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition