Lenovo USI Pen 2 back in stock and once again on sale

The only USI stylus currently compatible with the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is once again back in stock and on sale. The Lenovo USI pen 2 went on sale shortly last month, but the stock was quickly depleted as Duet 3 owners wanted to get their hands on it. A month later, it looks like the pen is back in stock, though in limited quantities.

It is important to reiterate that this is the only stylus compatible with the new Duet 3. This Chromebook was built with a 2.0 in-cell display, meaning it cannot use the older USI 1.0 pens that are often used with other Chromebooks. As a result, this device was at a significant disadvantage when it launched due to the lack of compatible stylus/pens, even while having better individual specs than the previous generation (10-inch) Chromebook Duet.

This time around, you can take advantage of 20% off when you buy directly from Lenovo. However, Rakuten has increased the amount of cash back you can get when you shop at Lenovo.com. If you shop at Lenovo right now, you can get an extra 10% cash back on your Big Fat Check. If you don’t already have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up through the link below and get an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase. Don’t miss this deal and get your Lenovo USI Pen 2 before it runs out of stock again!

