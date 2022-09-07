Lenovo USI Pen 2 compatible with the Duet 3 Chromebook is finally available to order

After months of waiting for a USI 2.0 to become available to use with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, I am happy to report that the wait is over. I was casually checking on the status of this pen, which I’ve been doing almost daily for the past few weeks, when I noticed that it no longer said it was out of stock.

To my surprise, it is also on sale at 32% off, which brings down the cost of this stylus to $33.99 with free shipping. Be warned, however, that we don’t know how much stock Lenovo’s got this time around, so there are no guarantees on how long it will be listed as available on the Lenovo site. Knowing Lenovo’s track record on these things, I would act fast.

As a reminder, this is currently the only stylus available to be used with the new Duet 3. The reason for that is that this Chromebook was manufactured with a 2.0 in-cell display, which makes it incompatible with older USI 1.0 pens. This fact put this device at a unique disadvantage over its predecessor – the original 10″ Chromebook Duet – despite having overall superior specs. Thankfully, we can now put this issue to rest, and hopefully, more USI 2.0 styluses become available soon to give Lenovo some competition.

Newsletter Signup