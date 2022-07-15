We have a USI 2.0 pen in the office: what you need to know [VIDEO]

We’ve previously discussed the differences in USI 1.0 and 2.0, but now that we have an actual USI 2.0 pen in the office and have used it for a bit, we thought it would be a good time to show off these different pens on a video that showcases the main thing you need to know if you are going to buy one for yourself.

As expected, once this new Lenovo USI Pen 2 arrived, we were able to easily unpack it and begin using it on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. While there’s no real perceived difference in the way this all works, the new Lenovo stylus is the only one that will actually work with the new 11-inch tablet.

We’ve known that was the case, sure, but there’s been no way up until now to actually test out a USI 2.0 pen on the Duet 3, so we wanted to make a quick video showing it working and re-emphasizing the fact that USI 2.0 is – for the most part – backwards compatible with the older USI 1.0 spec. With the Duet 3, we have a 2.0 in-cell display, and that is where things get fuzzy. For in-cell displays, the only option is USI 2.0, and that means this pen we now have in the office is the only option for those of you with the new Duet 3.

Hopefully, this changes soon. I would imagine most USI pen manufacturers have USI 2.0 pens on the way, and just like it happened with USI 1.0, I’d expect there will be plenty of options down the road. For now, we really need to see the Lenovo USI Pen 2 arrive somewhere it can actually be purchased. It isn’t at this moment, but we’re hoping that isn’t the case for much longer.