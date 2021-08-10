Another HP Chromebook X2 11 clone is already in the works

With the HP Chromebook X2 11 finally unveiled, we at least know the name of the first of what could be many detachable Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c processor inside. The HP X2 11 is clearly ‘Coachz’ based on the features and the manufacturer, but we’re still waiting to see more about who will make the devices we only know for now as ‘Homestar’ and ‘MrBland’. Today we’re adding another device to this growing list of tablet-like Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c internals: ‘Wormdingler’.

Yes, you read that right. ‘Wormdingler’ is the name of this newest detaching Chromebook and a quick look up of the basis of all these wild names – the show Homestar Runner – tells us that Wormdingler is the name of Coachz’s dragon. I don’t watch the show, so I won’t pretend that makes any sense at all, but at least the strange naming isn’t without explanation.

For now, there’s not a ton we know about this new device apart from the name of its keyboard variant. Like ‘Coachz’, ‘Homestar’ and ‘MrBland’, ‘Wormdingler’ is getting its own, custom version of the ‘Hammer’ keyboard that has been in detachable Chromebooks ever since the original HP X2 and was put to use for the Google-made Pixel Slate as well. For ‘Wormdingler’, the keyboard we’ll be keeping tabs on is code named ‘Eel’ and we wouldn’t expect much difference from what we’ve seen in prior devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet or the ASUS CM3 Detachable.

For a bit of time I really thought Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks would all be smaller convertibles and, by extension, be a bit forgettable in the larger picture. With devices like the HP Chromebook X2 11 showing us that there could be room for premium materials in a detachable with the Snapdragon 7c at the helm, I’m beginning to really look forward to what this segment of the Chromebook market will offer up for the rest of 2021. We’ve not yet even held the HP X2 11 in our hands, so deciding on whether or not this group of Chromebooks is one to watch is up for debate. You have to admit that they are really tempting, though.