HP’s Qualcomm-powered detachable Chromebook X2 is official

It has been nearly a year since we first unearthed the Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS tablet that goes by the code name ‘Coachz’. Since that time, Robby has committed to finding every single detail he could about this exciting little detachable, and now, we believe we have a device to go with his discoveries. During HP’s virtual press event last week, the Chromebook giant finally took the wraps off of the company’s new detachable Chromebook X2 11. If you remember, HP actually launched the first-ever detachable Chromebook in the form of the 12.3″ Chromebook X2. This model came rocking Intel’s 7th Gen mobile processors. This was the predecessor to the 8th Gen mobile chip found in Google’s base model Pixelbook. Anyway, enough of the history lesson. The original X2 was a solid device with an amazing display but it failed to be great at being a tablet or a laptop and therefore, faded away.

Thankfully, HP has an eye on the Chrome OS market and the company is back with an ARM-based reiteration of the X2 and this one comes in the form of an 11″ tablet that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform, a detachable keyboard, and a segment-first wirelessly charging USI pen that mounts to the side of the device. This lines up with Robby’s discovery of reverse wireless charging found on the ‘Coachz’ board and while it won’t charge your accessories, it will charge the included pen. Before we dive into the details of the device, check out these pics. This Chromebook is gorgeous. Seriously.

So, this Chromebook is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute chip which came as a bit of a disappointment as Qualcomm has the newer 8c SoC out and available for manufacturers. That said, this chip isn’t a slouch. For daily tasks and Android applications, the ARM-based SoC should perfrom just fine. Where this Chromebook shines is the exterior hardware. The 11″ screen is the first of its kind in the Chrome OS space with a 3:2 screen ratio and 400 nits of brightness. It should make for a great tablet experience.

In another first for Chrome OS, the Chromebook X2 11 comes with a rechargeable USI-certified stylus that, ala Apple, magnetically attaches to the side of the device to charge. HP will offer an LTE-enabled version of the X2 at some point and there will be a handful of RAM and storage configurations. Like the Pixel Slate, the Chromebook X2 11 features an in-built fingerprint reader and as with most HP Chromebooks, the audio carries the Bang & Olufsen branding. Here’s a look at the key specs.

HP Chromebook X2 11

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute SoC

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB storage

11″ 2K 3:2 touch display at 400 nits

USI stylus with wireless charging

8MP rear/5MP front camera

Fingerprint reader

Wi-fi 5 with optional LTE support

2 x USB-C

MicroSD

Detachable full-size keyboard with touchpad in Night Teal or Shade Grey

2.57 pounds

The detachable HP Chromebook X2 11 is slated to launch at Best Buy this month and the landing page is already live with a “coming soon” button on the page. This model doesn’t get LTE but it does have the upgraded 8GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of storage, the detachable keyboard in your choice of two colors and the rechargeable USI stylus. We’ll have our hands on one of these ASAP and let you know if we think this Chromebook tablet is worth its $600 price tag. The Best Buy model is retailing for $629 with more models coming to HP in the coming months.

HP Chromebok X2 11 at Best Buy