Snapdragon 7c Chromebook tablet ‘Homestar’ is prepping for production

About 2 months after it’s very-similar sibling, ‘Homestar’ is following ‘Coachz’ and is now being prepped for production. Just like we saw with ‘Coachz’ back in May, a commit from the Chromium Repositories spells this out quite clearly for us and there’s no real need for deep-dives or commit-sleuthing here. See for yourself.

If we follow the path of a different recently-unveiled Chromebook in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we can see that a locked factory image can mean a device announcement in as little as a few months. This isn’t a hard timeline, but we saw the Galaxy Chromebook 2 get a locked image in late October of 2020 before its unveiling at CES in early January 2021. However, the device leaked out prematurely in December of 2020, signifying that production was likely already finishing up for this Chromebook around that same time and the official reveal was simply being held back for CES 2021.

With that being said, there are a few things to consider. First, with ‘Coachz’ locking down for production back in May, it is realistic that we could see it emerge later this month or sometime in August. For ‘Homestar’, we could possibly be looking at a Q4 release. Things could progress a bit quicker with this ‘Homestar’, however, since there are so many similarities between ‘Homestar’ and the already-near-release ‘Coachz’.

Right now that's about all we have to go on. I know I'm not alone in anticipating both of these very feature-rich tablets. With 'Coachz's attaching pen, high-res screen, kickstand and detachable form factor, there are many of us anxious to see if the Snapdragon 7c in a more tablet-like form factor will deliver a great experience. 'Homestar' keeps much of this formula, but has the promise of an OLED screen and quad speakers to add, so it will be fun to see both of these Chromebook tablets in the wild in the coming months.