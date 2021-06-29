Another Snapdragon 7c Chromebook tablet is in the works

At this point in 2021, it feels like we could wake any given day to news that either ‘Coachz’ or ‘Homestar’ are officially hitting the market. After all, the development cycle for the Snapdragon 7c on Chromebooks has been a long, drawn-out affair, reaching all the way back to December of 2017. We reported back in the beginning of May that ‘Coachz’ was being locked down to enter production, so it stands to reason that we could literally see an official announcement any day now.

As for ‘Homestar’, we don’t have any sort of timeline on its arrival, but it should be in the second half of 2021 for sure. With these two tablets being highly-anticipated for their great screens, speakers, and peripheral support, it feels like pretty big news that another board in development is slotted to join alongside them. Starting today, we can now add ‘MrBland’ to the Snapdragon 7c Chrome OS tablet family.

Details are a bit scant right now with this commit still being very, very new. We can at least gather that ‘MrBland’ will be in the same vein as ‘Coachz’ and ‘Homestar’ as it is being cloned from ‘Homestar’ right out of the gate. For convertible Snapdragon 7c Chromebook, ‘Trogdor’ is usually the basis. Basing ‘MrBland’ on ‘Homestar’ tells us this will be a detachable tablet that will arrive to possibly help round out the Snapdragon 7c tablet offerings in the Chrome OS ecosystem. Additionally, there’s a file that clearly shows ‘MrBland’ as being a detachable, so there’s little doubt this one will be a tablet, too.

As always, we’ll add ‘MrBland’ to the list of Chromebooks we are tracking and we’ll continue to keep an eye on its development moving forward. As I said before, there’s a high likelihood that we’ll see all three of these Snapdragon 7c tablets before the end of the year. With the continued development of MediaTek’s MT8192 and MT8195 chips, we could likely see a few MediaTek-powered tablets by year’s end as well. Along with all the other Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake devices on the way, the rest of 2021 should be very, very interesting.